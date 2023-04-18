Shutdown in Ladakh over ‘bid to defame Dalai Lama’

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 17

A shutdown was observed in Leh and a few parts of Kargil district in support of Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday. The shutdown call was given by the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), the Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) and many Muslim organisations, including Anjuman Imamia, Leh.

Holding placards, hundreds of people came out on streets in Leh town in support of Dalai Lama. They said a malicious propaganda had been unleashed against the spiritual leader after a video went viral, purportedly showing the spiritual leader having a conversation with a child, which a few people termed as unsettling.

The protesters also demanded that an investigation be carried out to know who was behind the “propaganda”.

The protesters were holding placards which read, ‘Stop defaming Dalai Lama’, ‘Long live Dalai Lama’, ‘Shame on media’. Tsering Dorje, 26, a protester from Leh, said, “We want an apology from the media as well as those influencers who levelled allegations against the Dalai Lama without any reason.”

Local BJP leaders also joined the protest along with the social and religious organisations. Party’s Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had already criticised the “propaganda against Dalai Lama”. Protesters held a peaceful march inside Leh town. All business establishments were closed. Several Buddhist monks were also seen in the rally.

Thupstan Chhewang, president of the LBA, said the foreign media and a few persons with personal agenda used the video to target the Dalai Lama. “We want an investigation be launched to know who has been behind this,” he said.

The Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Kargil, issued a statement that read, “Muslims of Kargil join with the Ladakh people to strongly condemn this highly objectionable video clip that went viral after which the media defamed the Dalai Lama. He is not only a respected leader and personality of the world but also a revered figure in the Tibet and the entire Himalayan region, including Leh, Kargil and Baltistan.”

