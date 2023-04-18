 Shutdown in Ladakh over ‘bid to defame Dalai Lama’ : The Tribune India

Shutdown in Ladakh over ‘bid to defame Dalai Lama’

Shutdown in Ladakh over ‘bid to defame Dalai Lama’

Residents during a demonstration in Leh on Monday.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 17

A shutdown was observed in Leh and a few parts of Kargil district in support of Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday. The shutdown call was given by the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), the Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) and many Muslim organisations, including Anjuman Imamia, Leh.

Holding placards, hundreds of people came out on streets in Leh town in support of Dalai Lama. They said a malicious propaganda had been unleashed against the spiritual leader after a video went viral, purportedly showing the spiritual leader having a conversation with a child, which a few people termed as unsettling.

The protesters also demanded that an investigation be carried out to know who was behind the “propaganda”.

The protesters were holding placards which read, ‘Stop defaming Dalai Lama’, ‘Long live Dalai Lama’, ‘Shame on media’. Tsering Dorje, 26, a protester from Leh, said, “We want an apology from the media as well as those influencers who levelled allegations against the Dalai Lama without any reason.”

Local BJP leaders also joined the protest along with the social and religious organisations. Party’s Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had already criticised the “propaganda against Dalai Lama”. Protesters held a peaceful march inside Leh town. All business establishments were closed. Several Buddhist monks were also seen in the rally.

Thupstan Chhewang, president of the LBA, said the foreign media and a few persons with personal agenda used the video to target the Dalai Lama. “We want an investigation be launched to know who has been behind this,” he said.

The Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Kargil, issued a statement that read, “Muslims of Kargil join with the Ladakh people to strongly condemn this highly objectionable video clip that went viral after which the media defamed the Dalai Lama. He is not only a respected leader and personality of the world but also a revered figure in the Tibet and the entire Himalayan region, including Leh, Kargil and Baltistan.”

Pprobe needed

Foreign media and a few persons targeted the Dalai Lama. We demand an investigation to know who are behind it.

Thupstan Chhewang, president, ladakh buddhist association

Revered figure

He (Dalai Lama) is not only a respected leader but also a revered figure in Tibet and the entire Himalayan region, including Leh, Kargil and Baltistan.

Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust, Kargil

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

2
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

3
Diaspora

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

4
Punjab

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

5
Nation

Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report

6
Nation

Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse'

7
Amritsar

Amritpal case: Permission obtained for NSA detainees in Assam jail to meet their kin, claims SGPC

8
Sports

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly drama continues; after 'no handshake', RCB star unfollows Dada on Instagram

9
Punjab

Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

10
Punjab

AIG Raj Jit sacked over drug mafia 'links'

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...

What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Estate wing demolishes two illegal kiosks in Amritsar

Wheat harvest picks up pace in Amritsar district

8-hour power cuts come into force, veggie growers hit

Heroin, Rs 5L drug money confiscated from pedller

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

First minimally invasive heart procedure done at PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh in grip of heat wave as mercury soars to 40 °C

Affordable Housing: Rs 500 hike in ground floor rent proposed for small flats in Chandigarh

Burail man held for snatchings; used chain to take loan from firm

AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

SC refuses to halt work of Delhi Metro Phase-IV

L-G warns Delhi CM Kejriwal over allegations on power subsidy

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP picks up gauntlet to keep Congress, SAD at bay

Show-cause notices to Sushil Rinku for displaying posters sans nod

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring leads placard campaign against govt

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, mid-day meal scheme contract staff meet Bhagwant Mann

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

MC collects record Rs 261.33-cr revenue, 38% up from 2021-22

‘Sealed’ community centre in BRS Nagar to reopen soon

Woman dies, 24 more test +ve for Covid

Two snatchers get 5-yr RI, fined Rs 10K each

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

District Bar Association protests arrest of Kapurthala advocate

Hit by car, biker dies at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala doctor commissioned in ITBP

Former Punjabi University professor passes away