Shutdown in parts of Kashmir ahead of court verdict on Yasin Malik

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, May 25
Parts of Kashmir witnessed a spontaneous shutdown on Wednesday after separatist leader Yasin Malik was taken to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi.
Shops and other business establishments were shut in Lal Chowk and some other parts of Srinagar as the NIA Court started hearing Malik’s case. However, the public transport and private vehicles were operating normally.
Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF have been deployed at sensitive areas of Srinagar to thwart any protest.
On May 10, Malik pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He told the NIA court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him.
The NIA has sought death sentence for Malik, who has been convicted in a militancy funding case a few days ago after he pleaded guilty.
Earlier, Malik was produced before the Patiala House court amid tight security. The hearing, which was paused for the lunch break, will resume later.
On May 19, Special Judge Praveen Singh posted the matter for May 25 to hear the arguments regarding the quantum of punishment for the offences levelled against Malik.
The court also had directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation in connection with the terror funding case prior to Wednesday's hearing. In the last hearing, Malik had withdrawn his lawyer. As he had pleaded guilty earlier, nothing was left to be heard during the course of the hearing.
He has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.
