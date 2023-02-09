Shutdown in parts of Srinagar on Afzal Guru’s death anniversary

Srinagar, February 9
Parts of Srinagar city on Thursday observed a shutdown on the 10th death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru, who was hanged inside Tihar Jail.
Shops and other business establishments in Nowhatta, Gojwara and Nalla Mar Road areas were closed due to the strike called by banned JKLF.
However, private vehicles were plying normally all across the Valley and the situation remained peaceful so far.
Guru was hanged on this day in 2013 for his role in the attack on Parliament in 2001 carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.
