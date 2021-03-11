Shutdown in Valley over life term to Malik

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: Clashes took place between JKLF supporters and security personnel as a court in Delhi awarded life imprisonment to separatist leader Yasin Malik in another terror-funding case. Even before the punishment was announced, the Valley observed a spontaneous shutdown and protests, particularly in Maisuma locality of Srinagar where Yasin Malik’s family lives. Shops were shut at Lal Chowk and some other parts of Srinagar.

Protesters pelted security personnel with stones. Heavy deployment of policemen and CRPF personnel was there in sensitive areas. Security men had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

On May 10, Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges. He was charged with hatching criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, spokesperson of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), said Malik’s punishment was unfortunate and a “setback” to the peace efforts.