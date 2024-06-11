Shutdown observed, protests held in Jammu region

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 10

Several organisations, including the Congress, on Monday held protests in the Jammu region against the terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district that left nine dead and 41 injured. Shutdowns were also observed in the region’s Kishtwar and Ranso areas.

Protests were held at Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Reasi, Doda, Kathua and Udhampur districts while business establishments were shut in Kishtwar town and the Ranso area of Reasi district.

People demanded that an all-out operation be carried out in the region to clear it of terrorists. Security forces have launched a massive manhunt for three foreign terrorists, possibly of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the deadly attack.

The Congress took out a rally in Jammu to protest against the terror attack and raised slogans against Pakistan. Targeting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla said, “The government should take concrete steps to control militancy and save the innocent. Such inhuman acts affect the normal life.”

Bhalla said the abrupt rise in terrorist attacks in J&K is the result of “non-consistent defense policy of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre”. He pointed out that the present government has only made tall claims but failed to deter terrorist attacks from across the border.

In Jammu, workers of the VHP and the Sanatan Dharam Sabha, led by VHP J&K unit president Rajesh Gupta, held a march to protest the incident. “There has been an increase in terrorist activities in Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts. The terrorists often target vehicles in the evening hours and hide in forest areas. This is a serious concern,” Gupta said.

He called for action to prevent such incidents, particularly in view of the upcoming Amarnath and Budha Amarnath yatras.

Shiv Sena (UBT), J&K unit, termed the attack as a nefarious and cowardly act and demanded strong retaliation against Pakistan. The party termed Pakistan a factory of terrorism. Party’s UT chief Manish Sahni said the aim of Pak-sponsored terrorist organisations is to affect the Amarnath Yatra, which is starting from June 29.

Meanwhile, office bearers of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI) condemned the attack. Led by its president Arun Gupta, CCI also observed a two minute silence at the office.

Gupta said that it was strange that despite the vigil and alertness of the security forces, the terrorists were able to attack the pilgrims.

The Kalki Movement Organisation also held a protest march in the Jewel area of Jammu and demanded action against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Bajrang Dal and the Dogra Front as well as civil society groups also held protests.

