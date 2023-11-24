SIA arrests Sarjan Barkati’s wife in terror funding case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 24

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), the anti-terror agency of the Jammu and Kashmir police, has apprehended Shabroza Bano, the wife of Sarjan Barkati, also known as Azadi Chacha, renowned for rallying youth through melodious slogans against state agencies during the 2016 summer unrest following the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani.

The arrest is linked to a terror financing case, with the SIA revealing the couple’s involvement in fundraising through crowd funding for radical activities within the Kashmir valley.

The case, filed in February under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 120-B IPC, implicates the Barkati family in an extensive fundraising campaign that generated crores of rupees.

Sarjan Barkati was detained in August, and on November 24, Shabroza Bano was apprehended, according to the SIA.

Investigations unveiled Bano’s active role as a conspirator, collaborating with her husband and Pakistan-based terror handlers, stated an SIA spokesperson.

Constant communication with these handlers through encrypted messaging platforms was confirmed during the investigation.

The Barkati family, under Sarjan Barkati’s leadership, allegedly raised approximately Rs 1.74 crore through crowd funding campaigns. A substantial portion of these funds was allegedly misused for undisclosed purposes, including supporting secessionist and terrorist activities.

Concerns regarding the legitimacy of funding sources and its utilisation were raised as the acquired funds were discovered in various Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) under the names of Barkati’s family members.

In 2016, Barkati played a prominent role in organising large-scale protests, rallies, and clashes with security forces, resulting in over 30 FIRs registered against him in various police stations in the valley.

