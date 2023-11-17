SIA attaches orchard of JeM aide in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 16
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it had attached the apple orchard of an overground worker (OGW) associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
Located in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, the orchard is owned by Ghulam Nabi Wani. He is the father of Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, whose “connections with the JeM” prompted this latest move by the SIA.
The action, executed under Section 25 of the UAPA, transpired through an official order dated November 13, the SIA said.
