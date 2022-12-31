SIA chargesheets four Lashkar ultras in terror recruitment case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar December 30

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu and Kashmir Police’s top anti-terror body, has filed a chargesheet against four Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including self-styled commander Talib Hussain Shah who had recruited many youths to revive militant ecosystem in different districts of the Jammu region, officials said on Friday.

Search underway after Suspicious movement The Army on Friday launched a search operation in a forward area, a day after it noted suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district

Officials said the troops guarding the LoC in the Khari Karmara area opened fire around 7 pm on Thursday after suspecting two-three intruders could be present in the area

Troops also fired illuminating bombs to keep a close watch on the area to ensure there was no movement of terrorists from across the border, the officials said. PTI

The chargesheet was filed against Shah and his three associates in a special court for their involvement in militant activities at the behest of their Pakistan-based handlers, the SIA said a statement here.

Shah of Rajouri and his Kashmiri associate, Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama, were overpowered by villagers of remote Tukson Dhok in Reasi district in July and later handed over to the police. Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

“The case was initially registered at the Mahore police station of Reasi, but later on transferred to the SIA, Jammu. The investigation has established that Mohammad Qasim and Zia-ul-Rehman, who, after joining militant ranks, exfiltrated to Pakistan, were using drones for supplying weapons and explosives, which were collected by Shah and his associates,” the statement said.

It said the investigation has also established that on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, Shah had recruited many youths of Jammu and Kashmir and had revived the militant ecosystem in the Chenab valley and Pir Panjal areas of the Jammu region.

“Investigation also proved that the accused persons are involved in minority killings and creating fear psychosis among the general masses. They have been directed to carry out attacks on security forces and vital installations to meet the objective of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India,” the agency said.