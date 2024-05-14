SIA conducts raids in 3 south Kashmir districts in terror case

PTI

Srinagar, May 14

The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in three South Kashmir districts in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said here.

SIA sleuths carried out raids in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours, they said.

The raids were carried out in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said, adding further details were awaited.

#Anantnag #Kashmir #Kulgam #Shopian #Srinagar