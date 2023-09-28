SIA conducts raids in bank guard killing case

Srinagar, September 27
The J&K State Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the Valley in connection with the killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said. The raids were conducted in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian. These operations are a crucial component of the ongoing investigations into the tragic killing of bank ATM guard Sanjay Sharma when he was ambushed by terrorists in the Achan area of Pulwama in February.
An official confirmed that the search was conducted at multiple locations across south Kashmir. These searches have been executed in accordance with search warrants issued by a special court, shedding light on the fact that the initial investigation into Sharma’s killing was handled by the Pulwama police before being transferred to the purview of the SIA.
