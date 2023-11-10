SIA conducts raids in terror-funding case in J-K

Srinagar, November 10
The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency on Friday carried out raids in the valley in a terror funding case, officials said.
The raids were conducted at a few locations in Anantnag and Pulwama districts, the agency said.
The case pertains to the illegal raising, layering and laundering of proceeds of crime by the accused people, they said.
The proceeds of crime might subsequently have been used in unlawful activities, including secessionism and terrorism, according to the agency.
