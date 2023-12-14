SIA raids in Anantnag, Kulgam uncover terror-funding network

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 13

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in Anantnag and Kulgam districts, targeting locations linked to a terror-related case, according to officials. Led by the Kashmir unit of the agency, the operation targeted five locations, including three in Anantnag and two in Kulgam, as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-funding case, filed under at the Anantnag police station on November 19. The case falls under Sections 13, 17, 18, 20, 38 and 40 of the UAPA as well as 120B, 121A and 121 of the IPC. The case was transferred to the SIA, Kashmir, on November 23.

The primary focus of the investigation centres around Zaffar Hussain Bhat, also known as Khursheed Kashmiri, a close associate of Ghulam Nabi Khan, deputy chief of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Declared proclaimed offenders, both individuals have been designated as notorious terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Interpol has issued Red Notices against them in connection with various terror-funding cases, including the well-known Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART) case.

Khursheed Kashmiri is also wanted in the murder case of Sanjay Sharma, investigated by the SIA for his involvement in procuring and delivering weapons and other arms and ammunition in different locations in J&K through his network of associates.

The investigation reveals that Hizbul Mujahideen, with the support of HM chief Syed Salahudeen and the United Jihad Council, along with handlers of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba, worked out a detailed terror-funding plan to systematically finance active and arrested terrorists, families of slain terrorists and their associates. The funding, amounting to Rs 15,000 per member, is intended to sustain terrorism in the UT.

Zaffar Hussain Bhat, along with his associates across Kashmir, is implicated in raising, collecting, receiving, transporting, distributing and delivering terror funds to support terrorist activities. This includes disturbing communal harmony, spreading disaffection towards India, and challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The investigation uncovered that Zaffar Hussain Bhat uses VoIP-based encrypted messaging applications to communicate with associates for planning, controlling and executing their movements, as well as sharing lists of beneficiaries of terror funds.

During the searches conducted, crucial digital and documentary evidence, such as cell phones, pen drives, SIM cards, data cards, bank documents, passports, etc., relevant to the ongoing investigation were seized.

Notably, on November 19, Majid Aziz Lawey, a close associate of Khursheed Kashmiri, was arrested with terror funds amounting to Rs 5 lakh in connection with this case.

