SIA raids several Poonch premises in terror case

Jammu, August 20
Two days after a terror operative was arrested at the Jammu bus stand for carrying Rs 10 lakh in cash from New Delhi to the Union Territory, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at various locations in Poonch on Saturday. The money was meant to be used to fuel terror activities.
An official of the SIA said, “A team searched Jamia-Zia-Uloom Madrasa in Poonch and also the houses of those who managed the seminary. The racket had been providing funds to terror groups, like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Al-Badr.”
He informed that the information about the racket came to the fore after the arrest of Poonch resident Abdul Hameed Mir and Delhi-based garment trader Mohammad Yaseen. Both spilled the beans during interrogation.
Abdul Hameed Mir was arrested on August 18 carrying Rs 10 lakh that he got from Yaseen in Delhi for fuelling terrorism.
