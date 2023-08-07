SIA reopens inquiry into murder of Neelkanth Ganjoo 3 decades after he was killed in Kashmir by JKLF ultras

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 7

In order to unearth the criminal conspiracy behind murder of retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), through a communique, has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case.

The communique further adds that the identity of all such persons shall be kept completely hidden and protected besides all useful and relevant information shall be suitably rewarded. The public has been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email [email protected] having any information related to this murder case.

Ganjoo had sentenced Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Maqbool Bhat to death in murder case of a police inspector Amar Chand in 1966. In August 1968, Ganjoo had given the death sentence to Bhat who was hanged in 1984 days after JKLF ultras killed Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in the UK.

Sources in SIA have informed that this is the first case in the multiple killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Valley in early 1990s. They informed that other cases will also be opened in the coming time.

