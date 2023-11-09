SIA teams raid multiple locations in Kashmir, Delhi in terror-funding case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 8

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), the anti-terror wing of the Jammu and Kashmir, today conducted simultaneous raids on various locations in both Kashmir and New Delhi, including at the house of a top police officer, in connection with a terror-funding case.

A senior official said the SIA, responsible for investigating terror-related financial activities, conducted the operations across multiple sites in New Delhi as well as in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama.

“Continuing with its endeavour to dismantle terror support systems in Jammu and Kashmir, the SIA Kashmir conducted searches at houses and offices at 22 locations in J&K and Delhi,” the investigating agency said.

In Srinagar, the search operations were conducted in areas encompassing Nowhatta, Nishat, Lal Bazaar, Ahmadnagar, Soura, Zadibal and Nowgam. The residence of a top officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was also raided, a source said.

According to official sources, incriminating documents and electronic devices have been recovered from the premises of the individuals under scrutiny.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar