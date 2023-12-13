Siachen post gets 1st woman medical officer

PTI

Leh/Jammu, December 12

Captain Fatima Wasim has become the first woman medical officer in the Army to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield, the Fire and Fury Corps said on Tuesday. She is the second medical officer to be deployed on the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh. Earlier this month, Captain Geetika Koul became the first woman medical officer in the Army to be deployed at Siachen.

The Fire and Fury Corps announced this on social media while highlighting the significance of Captain Fatima’s deployment in promoting gender inclusion within the military.

The Fire and Fury Corps further said that she was inducted after undergoing rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School, which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation. Siachen poses challenges due to its strategic importance, harsh climate and demanding terrain.

