Significant number of terrorists at Pak launch pads: Government in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State (MoS) for Home, today said in the Lok Sabha that there existed a significant number of terrorists waiting at various launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to enter India.

He said there was a decrease in infiltration from across the border, which stood at 34 in 2021 in comparison to 51 in 2020, 138 in 2019 and 143 in 2018. Pakistan and India have been observing a ceasefire along the Line of Control for over a year now, he said.

When asked about whether Pakistan had built infrastructure along the LoC and whether terrorists had tried to infiltrate from the launch pads, Rai said, “This is a sensitive operational matter so can’t be divulged.”