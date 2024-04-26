 Significant surge in turnout likely during LS election, says J&K CEO : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Significant surge in turnout likely during LS election, says J&K CEO

Significant surge in turnout likely during LS election, says J&K CEO

Significant surge in turnout likely during LS election, says J&K CEO


PTI

Jammu, April 25

With the terror threat on the wane and changing dynamics in the Kashmir region, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole is hopeful of a significant surge in voter participation during the Lok Sabha elections in the Valley.

The traditional narrative of poll boycotts orchestrated by separatist groups, prevalent for more than three decades, appears to be losing momentum and Pole expressed optimism regarding a manifold increase in voter turnout in the Valley.

‘Conducive environment for voting’

  • J&K Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang K Pole (in pic) emphasises that the Lok Sabha polls are anticipated to transpire without the shadow of terrorism, disruptions or cross-border tensions
  • The traditional narrative of poll boycotts orchestrated by separatist groups, prevalent for more than three decades, appears to be losing momentum
  • Pole highlights current favourable environment created by the proactive engagement of political parties and candidates with the electorate, signalling a potential surge in voter participation

Historically, factors such as the emergence of militancy in the early 1990s and threats of violence, including incidents such as the mutilation of inked fingers and stone-pelting near polling stations, deterred voters from exercising their franchise.

Talking to media, Pole highlighted the current favourable environment created by the proactive engagement of political parties and candidates with the electorate, signalling a potential surge in voter participation.

“This time, the overall atmosphere is great and, the way the political parties and the candidates are reaching out to the people, a manifold increase in voter turnout is expected in the Valley,” Pole said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an election rally in Udhampur on April 12, credited the improved ground situation in the Valley to the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

He emphasised that the Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory are anticipated to transpire without the shadow of terrorism, disruptions or cross-border tensions.

Significant shifts within separatist factions, notably the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference, have also contributed to the evolving political landscape.

Divisions in the conglomerate in 2003 and subsequent developments, including the passing of influential leaders such as Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2021 and the incarceration of key figures on terror-related charges, have altered the region’s political landscape.

Despite historical trends of low voter turnout in Kashmir, 2014 showed promising signs with assembly polls in the then-state witnessing a record turnout of more than 65 per cent in the region.

Pole emphasised that the ongoing aggressive campaigning by political parties and the encouraging response from the public are likely to lead to improved voter participation.

He said the assembly polls, unlike the parliamentary elections, mostly used to have good voter turnout ranging between 50 and 60 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir. “Voting in north Kashmir was relatively higher than south and central Kashmir, maybe because of local issues, presence of more candidates and active politics … What we are seeing today is that the political parties and the candidates are canvassing aggressively and the response of the people is also encouraging,” the chief electoral officer said.

With preparations in place to ensure security and build public confidence, Pole anticipates a notable improvement in polling percentages, particularly in north Kashmir where Omar Abdullah of the National Conference is contesting against separatist-turned-politician and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference.

The Anantnag-Rajouri seat goes to the polls on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.

Udhampur-Kathua, which went to the polls in the first phase on April 19, recorded a turnout of 68.27 per cent. On Friday, polling will be held for the Jammu seat.

Pole also spoke about various initiatives under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Programme that have been launched to boost voter engagement, particularly in areas with historically low turnout, underscoring efforts to promote democratic participation and inclusivity in the electoral process.

Amid these developments, Jammu and Kashmir gears up for a potentially transformative electoral exercise, with hopes pinned on a vibrant and participatory democratic process shaping the region’s political future.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

2
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

3
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

4
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

5
India

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

6
Diaspora

NIA arrests UK resident Inderpal Gaba for attack on Indian High Commission in London

7
Punjab

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest 2 men in Punjab

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

9
Trending

19-year-old Pakistani girl gets a new lease of life with an ‘Indian’ heart

10
Trending

Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...

Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla; operation to hunt down terrorists enters 2nd day

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...


Cities

View All

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Spiderman stunt goes wrong, two booked for various offences

Graffiti spread voter awareness

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended