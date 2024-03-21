Sikhs announce formation of gurdwara panel

Srinagar, March 20
Sikhs in Kashmir on Wednesday announced the formation of the All Kashmir District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Coordination Committee. The objective behind the committee's formation is to get Pahari status for Sikh-inhabited areas of Kashmir, special job packages for Sikh youngsters and political reservation for the community, Jaspal Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's chief in Srinagar, mentioned in a statement.
The other objectives include implementation of Punjabi language in schools and heritage status for gurdwaras in Amira Kadal and Maharajganj.
