Sinha destroyed BJP in UP home turf: Omar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 6

Former CM and NC leader Omar Abdullah today hit out at Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, saying he had destroyed the BJP in his home constituency of Ghazipur.

“What Sinha has done to J&K wasn’t enough for him, he’s also gone and destroyed the BJP in his home constituency of Ghazipur,” Omar wrote on X, while responding to a tweet of journalist Piyush Rai. Rai had said that Sinha was evading media scrutiny amid the poll debacle for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday countered Omar’s remarks by saying that Sinha had worked hard for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. He said: “While political remarks are meant for politics, but Omar Abdullah knows it well that PM Narendra Modi has built a new and happy J&K where everyone has been given their rights. This effort has resulted in record polling (in the Lok Sabha polls). L-G Manoj Sinha has worked hard to make J&K a prosperous region.”

