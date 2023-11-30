Sinha hosts high tea for former cricketers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 29

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hosted high tea for former cricketers participating in the ongoing Legends League T20 in Jammu. The event was organised on Tuesday evening.

More than 100 former international cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan (India), Shane Watson, Aaron Finch (Australia), Tilakarante Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Chris Gayle, Ricardo Powell (West Indies), Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel (South Africa), Kevin Petersen (England), Ross Taylor and Martin Guptil (New Zealand), are in Jammu as part of the second season of the Legends League T20.

Interacting with the cricketers, the L-G said entire Jammu and Kashmir was excited about the matches being held at the MA Stadium in Jammu. “This is the first major international cricket event in the UT after several decades and a beginning of a new sporting era for J&K,” he said.

