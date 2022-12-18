Situation along LoC has improved, says MoD

PTI

New Delhi, December 17

Only three minor incidents of “violations” were recorded along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kasmir after Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to observe a ceasefire in February last year, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Saturday.

At the same time, it said Pakistan continued to retain the proxy war infrastructure and functionality of terrorist training camps as well as the presence of terrorists in terror launch pads vindicated that country's persistent intent towards India.

In a year-end review, the ministry, referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, also said Pakistan continued to exploit the “narco-terror nexus” to radicalise and motivate innocent youth to make them undertake targeting of vulnerable civilians.

Referring to the Line of Control (LoC), the ministry said the situation had been relatively peaceful with both sides adhering to the ceasefire understanding reached between the director generals of military operations.

“As compared to 4,645 ceasefire violations during its peak in 2020, only three minor incidents have been recorded since the understanding in February 2021 with only one incident during 2022,” the ministry said.