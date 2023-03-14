SIU attaches property over terror links

Our Correspondent

Srinagar March 13

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the J&K Police on Monday attached the house of a person for his alleged involvement in terror activities in Anantnag district.

The action was taken against Mohammad Ishaq Malik of Dhanwetehpora Kokernag under Section 25 of the UAPA for his alleged involvement in militant activities. According to the SIU, the accused was involved in carrying arms. He is presently lodged in District Jail, Anantnag.

“The SIU went to the specific location with a posse of security men and pasted the notice on the house in the presence of local representatives, including sarpanches, panches and chowkidars,” the SIU stated.

According to the notice, the owner of the house has been restrained to transfer, lease out, dispose of, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority.