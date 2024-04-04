Six arrested in RS Pura murder case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 3

The RS Pura murder case was on Wednesday solved by the Jammu police with the arrest of six accused. On March 23, a case was registered at RS Pura after receiving information that Ravinder Singh, a resident of Bhalesar in Jammu, along with his associates has brutally attacked one Rakesh Kumar with sharp edge weapons due to which he was grievously injured.

The said victim was immediately shifted to GMC, Jammu, for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. Thereafter, police team led by RS Pura SHO Inspector Naveen Angral launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

“Police took immediate action and raided various locations to ascertain the whereabouts of the criminals. This exercise led to the developing of credible information and accordingly police team was able to arrest five accused persons from Punjab and one from Jammu,” an official informed. Those arrested have been identified Bunty Verma, Lakhvinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Mohinder Singh, Pawandeep Singh and Sanjeev Sharma.

On the disclosure of the key accused, all the weapons used for committing the offence have been recovered. “As per investigation, it has come to the fore that there was an old rivalry which turned into vengeance due to which the accused persons intentionally in a well-planned manner committed the murder,” the official said.

#Jammu