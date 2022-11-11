Six-day remand for 3 JeM ultras

ANI

Jammu, November 10

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives, who were arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, were sent to a six-day police remand today.

The Jammu Police had busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and arrested three operatives Mohammad Yaseen, Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmed.

The police had seized three AK-56 rifles, six grenades, a pistol, nine magazines and 191 rounds from their possession. Further investigation is underway.