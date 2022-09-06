Six killed in two mishaps in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 5

Six persons were killed in two road accidents in Doda district on Monday.

SSP Abdul Qayoom said the first accident took place at around 12.30 am when a car carrying three persons fell into a deep gorge. “Two persons died on the spot and one was shifted to a Doda hospital in an injured state,” he said. The deceased have been identified as Sajad Ahmad (38) and Ravinder Kumar (33), both residents of Bhaderwah.

The second mishap took place at 6.30 am when a car carrying five persons fell into Neeru nullah near Galgandhar. Four of them died on the spot while a critically injured person was taken to the Government Medical College in Jammu. According to information, the driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn.

The deceased have been identified Satya Devi (58), her son Vikram Singh (22), Lekh Raj (63) and his wife Satisha Devi (60), all residents of Shiva village. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the mishaps.