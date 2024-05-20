Sixth Schedule key demand, Ladakh votes in crucial triangular poll today

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 19

The stage is set for the polls in the lone constituency in northernmost union territory of the country — Ladakh — where a polling station has been established at the height of over 14,700 feet above sea level.

Only three candidates are in the fray. In parts of eastern Ladakh, as many as 50,000 Indian troops have been eyeball to eyeball with 50,000 Chinese soldiers for the last four years.

Moreover, mere weeks ago, a BJP rebellion in the ranks was nipped in the bud when sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal — who had not been alloted the ticket despite being the face of the BJP's defence of the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, and since indicated he would contest as an Independent — was persuaded to stand down when Union earth sciences minister Kiran Rijiju rushed to Ladakh to pacify him.

Jamyang had recently told The Tribune, "I was annoyed but the matter was like differences which sometimes crop up in a family. Those issues have now been resolved."

The fate of three candidates, including BJP's Tashi Gyalson, Congress' Tsering Namgyal and National Conference (NC) rebel and independent Haji Hanifa Jan, will be sealed on Monday in the constituency, which has nearly 1.84 lakh voters - 95,926 in Kargil and 88,877 in Leh district.

The major issues for the Congress and independent candidate remains the demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution for the region, while the BJP candidate has highlighted the development witnessed in the cold desert over the last 10 years.

The election campaign in Ladakh meandered through twists and turns as the entire Kargil unit of the NC resigned after the party high command asked them to support the Congress candidate instead of Hanifa Jan. Political and religious leaders backed Hanifa Jan — a Shia Muslim — for the polls, which also gave nightmares to the Congress and BJP who have fielded Buddhist candidates.

The NC and Congress are contesting under the INDIA alliance. While there was no violent incident during the poll campaigning, cracks were visible in the society of the region comprising Muslim-dominated Kargil and the Buddhist-majority Leh district.

Yetindra M Maralkar, Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh, on Sunday flagged off the polling teams to their respective polling stations. The teams departed with EVMs and other essential election materials to ensure a smooth and efficient voting process.

Multiple companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in different parts of the region. There are 577 polling stations, including 298 in Leh and 279 in Kargil. Polling parties were on Friday sent to far off areas of Kargil, including Phema, which is situated at a height of 14,100 feet, Ralakun (13,800 feet) and Shadey (14,500 feet). IAF helicopters were used to send these teams. A polling station has set up in Anley Phoo in Leh district, which is located at a height of nearly 14,700 feet and is the second highest polling station in India, as per officials. In Kargil, webcasting will be done at 140 polling stations, including 118 critical polling stations, on Monday to monitor the poll process.

1.84 lakh voters

95,926 Kargil

88,877 Leh

577 polling stations

298 Leh

279 Kargil

High-altitude polling stations

Anley Phoo 14,700

Shadey 14,500 ft

Phema 14,100 ft

Ralakun 13,800 ft

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jammu #Ladakh