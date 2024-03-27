Skiing institute organises camp in Gulmarg

ANI

Gulmarg, March 26

The Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) organised a special training camp that attracted a good number of young enthusiasts at the world-famous ski resort in Gulmarg on Monday.

The people were seen learning the techniques of skiing at the camp.

Chief instructor of IISM, Sandy Rizgin said more such camps should be organised because the people, especially children love this sport. During a season from December- March, we offer six courses. Training is offered in three categories- basic, intermediate, and advanced.

“A destination like Gulmarg is God’s gift to India. It is no less than Switzerland. More such camps should be organised. This is the sport that people love. People from all over the country have come to participate in the Khelo India Games going on here. I hope Nationals are also held and see good participation,” he added. Insha, a trainee at the IISM, said parents should motivate children to join such camps.

“Youngsters of Kashmir should come here to learn skiing. Many more training camps should be set up. The children in our group are very good and enthusiastic about skiing. Parents should motivate children to come here,” she said.

Earlier, in a significant decision, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the Centre has revised the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs and medal winners from the Khelo India Games - Youth, University, Para and Winter Games will be eligible for these jobs.

Thakur said in a post on X that the step is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “robust sports ecosystem” and a significant stride in supporting athletes to make India a sporting superpower.

“Big announcement for Sportspersons! In keeping with our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India athletes will now be eligible for government jobs. I’m pleased to announce that @DoPTGoI, in consultation with @IndiaSports, has made progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs.