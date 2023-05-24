Skipping event China's loss, says Union Minister

Srinagar, May 23
Not attending the G20 meeting in Srinagar is China's loss and does not make any difference to India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.
Delegates of all G20 countries, barring China, arrived in Srinagar on Monday to attend the third G20 tourism working group meeting. “The fact that China is not attending the meeting does not make any difference. It is China's loss, not India’s,” Singh said on the sidelines of the G20 meet here. Asked if Beijing’s abstention was linked to the eastern Ladakh border standoff, Singh said the Ministry of External Affairs would take a call on that.
