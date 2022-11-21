Skywalk to be ready soon, says official

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 20

Anshul Garg, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has said the work on Durga Bhawan and skywalk to decongest the temple area would be completed shortly.

Garg chaired a meeting of officials of the executing agency and the engineers concerned to review the pace of the ongoing projects. The skywalk will solve the problem of multidirectional flow of pilgrims.