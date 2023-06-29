Slain circus worker’s wife gets govt job

Our Correspondent

jammu, June 28

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha handed over a government job appointment letter to Sakshi Devi, wife of Deepu Kumar who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag district on May 29 this year.

“The L-G assured every possible assistance and support to the family of the victim,” said an official spokesperson. The event was organised at Raj Bhawan.

Deepu was a circus worker in Anantnag and had gone to a market area nearby when he was shot dead by terrorists. After his killing, the L-G had announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the victim’s family living in abject poverty in a remote village of Udhampur district. On June 16, the police had arrested five Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Anantnag in connection with the killing.

A week after his killing, Kumar’s wife gave birth to a baby in her remote Thial village of Udhampur. Kumar was the only earning member in the family.