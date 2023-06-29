Slain circus worker’s wife gets govt job

jammu, June 28
Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha handed over a government job appointment letter to Sakshi Devi, wife of Deepu Kumar who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag district on May 29 this year.
“The L-G assured every possible assistance and support to the family of the victim,” said an official spokesperson. The event was organised at Raj Bhawan.
Deepu was a circus worker in Anantnag and had gone to a market area nearby when he was shot dead by terrorists. After his killing, the L-G had announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the victim’s family living in abject poverty in a remote village of Udhampur district. On June 16, the police had arrested five Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in Anantnag in connection with the killing.
A week after his killing, Kumar’s wife gave birth to a baby in her remote Thial village of Udhampur. Kumar was the only earning member in the family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28