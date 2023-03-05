Slain Hizb commander’s land sealed in Kupwara

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the property of the slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander, Bashir Ahmad Peer, alias Imtiyaz Alam, in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday. Officials said the agricultural land measuring three kanals in Kralpora area of Kupwara was attached by the NIA with assistance of the local police, as part of the action against the militants operating from Pakistan.

Declared a terrorist under the UAPA by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Peer was shot dead in Pakistan on February 20. He was outside a shop at Rawalpindi in Pakistan when an assailant shot him point-blank.

On October 4, the Central Government designated him as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his role in terror activities, including providing logistical support to the banned outfit’s terrorists, especially for infiltration in Kupwara district of J&K.

The government’s notification stated that Bashir Ahmad Peer had been involved in “a number of online propaganda groups to unite ex-militants and other cadres for the furtherance of activities of Hizb-ul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and others”.

The NIA action comes after the agency attached the Srinagar-based property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, founder and self-styled chief commander of the Al Umar Mujahideen, on Thursday. The agency also attached the property of The Resistance Front (TRF) operative Basit Ahmad Reshi in Baramulla district on Friday.