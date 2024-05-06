Slain soldier was to return home in MP village for son’s b’day

IANS

Bhopal, May 5

Corporal Vicky Pahade, who was killed in a terror attack in Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, was supposed to return home to celebrate his son’s birthday on May 7.

The slain soldier hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district and was a resident of Nonia-Karbal village. In a social media post, former MP CM Kamal Nath said: “I salute the martyrdom of Vicky Pahade, a resident of Nonia-Karbal, Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh, and pay my tribute to the immortal martyr.”

Cpl Pahade had visited his family last month to attend his sister’s wedding and had joined the unit on April 18, residents said. Cpl Pahade (33) had joined the IAF in 2011. He is survived by his five-year-old son, wife, mother and three sisters.

Pahade was killed while four other IAF soldiers were injured when militants ambushed a convoy of IAF in Poonch on May 4. The IAF said that the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire.

SP Manish Khatri said the mortal remains of Pahade woild be brought to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra by a special plane of the Air Force on Monday. The remains will reach Chhindwara in a special vehicle, and the last rites will be performed with a guard of honour, he said.

