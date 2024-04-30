 Slain Udhampur village guard laid to rest; leaves behind 5 minor daughters : The Tribune India

  J & K
  Slain Udhampur village guard laid to rest; leaves behind 5 minor daughters

Slain Udhampur village guard laid to rest; leaves behind 5 minor daughters

Was killed during gunfight with terrorists on Sunday | Residents seek compensation for family

Slain Udhampur village guard laid to rest; leaves behind 5 minor daughters

Family members and relatives of Mohammad Sharief mourn his death at his residence in Udhampur. PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 29

A day after a village defence guard (VDG) was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, he was laid to rest today, even as search operations continued in the region.

Security personnel on the alert in the district on Monday.

Search op underway, no trace of ultras

A search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police, Special Forces of the Army and the CRPF is underway, even as there is no trace of the ultras who are believably on their way to the Kashmir Valley from Pakistan. As per reports, the ultras had infiltrated from the International Border in Kathua.

Mohammad Sharief, who along with a police party had gone to check the movement of terrorists following intelligence inputs, had received a bullet injury when an encounter broke out in the Chochru Gala heights in the area. Residents of the area are demanding a compensation package for Sharief’s family.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain said, “Saddened by the loss of Mohammad Sharief, a brave member of the Village Defence Guard, who attained martyrdom in the line of duty at Chochru Gala heights. Our thoughts are with his family. Reinforcements are on site and the area has been secured.”

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family on Sunday evening after a wreath laying ceremony at the Basantgarh police station.

Sharief’s wife Fatima Begum said she was proud of the sacrifice her husband had made for the country, but it had left the family without any means. “Who will take care of my five minor daughters now?” she said. Fatima said she was preparing breakfast for the family when Sharief came and told him that he was leaving for an operation.

Naseema Bano, sister-in-law of Sharief, said it was now the responsibility of the government to take care of the poor family who lost its bread-earner.

“He laid down his life for the nation and we are proud of his sacrifice but his loss is painful as well and cause of concern for his wife, five minor daughters and elderly mother. The government should come forward and assure the family,” Bano, who resides in Ram Nagar, said.

She said they came to know about the firing and tried to contact Sharief on Phone but “some policeman picked up the phone and said he had suffered a bullet injury. The reality was that he was dead with at least six bullet wounds on his body”.

Mohd Abaaz, brother of Sharief and also a VDG member, said they were together when terrorists opened fire on them during area domination patrolling. “There were two groups of terrorists with nine members. I told him to be careful but he was caught in an open area and became a direct target. I along with another member took a shield in a nearby house. They rained about 50 bullets non-stop (before fleeing),” he said.

Abaaz said the encounter had taken place after a gap of more than 15 years. “We had encounters in the past and we are ready to take on them (terrorists)”. A search operation by Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, Special Forces of Army and CRPF is underway, even as there is no trace of the ultras who are believably on their way to Kashmir Valley from Pakistan. As per reports, the ultras had infiltrated from the International Border (IB) in Kathua.

VDG members, along with security forces, are also patrolling areas in Basantgarh as many of the villages are isolated and far-off. The police have asked VDG members to hold regular patrols. (With PTI inputs)

#Jammu #Udhampur


