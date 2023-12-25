Smartphone filmmaking course held in Kupwara

ANI

Kupwara, December 24

The Army recently conducted a five-day ‘Smartphone Filmmaking Course’ in collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII Pune) in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

The course aimed to foster creativity and skill development among Kashmiri youth and provided aspiring filmmakers in the region with the knowledge and tools needed to tell compelling stories using their smartphones.

The course covered various aspects of filmmaking, including scriptwriting, cinematography, editing, and post-production techniques, all using the convenience of smartphones. The course was conducted by experienced professionals and mentors from FTII and was designed to be accessible and inclusive, welcoming participants with diverse levels of experience.

“We learned a lot about how to use mobile phones to create good content. We are very grateful to the teacher from FTII who came here and taught us,” one participant said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Kupwara