SMVD Gurukul students win 11 medals at youth fest

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 1

Students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Gurukul brought laurels to the institute by winning a rich haul of 11 medals in eight events during the 3-day North Zone Youth Festival held from November 28–30 at Ved Vyas Campus of Central Sanskrit University Balahar, Himachal Pradesh, under the aegis of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi.

In the event, around 300 students from Central Sanskrit University and Adarsh Maha Vidyalaya of Sanskrit, along with its various campuses situated in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Katra, participated in various competitions.

The events organised during the festival included rangoli, translation competition, Sanskrit news writing, computerised Sanskrit, educational short film, solo Sanskrit song, group song and dance competition and various sports events like high jump, sprint, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, chess and wrestling.

As many as 40 students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul participated in the event and won two gold medals in group song and rangoli; three silver medals in Sanskrit news writing, yogasana and wrestling; besides secured six bronze medals in the categories of educational short film making, solo Sanskrit song, wrestling and high jump events.

#Jammu #Vaishno Devi