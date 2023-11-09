SMVDU exhorted to boost skill-development

Jammu, November 8
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Executive Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), has asked the varsity to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, start-ups and skill development among the students. He was chairing the 34th Executive Council meeting of the varsity at the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday evening.
During the meeting, the L-G also stressed on increasing enrolment and enhancing the employability of the academic and training programmes.
The L-G directed the university administration for organising social campaigns on sanitation, Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan, TB Mukt J&K, and Aanganwadi Centres.
The meeting was attended by Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of SMVDU; Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, Jammu University; Prof Nilofer Khan, V-C Kashmir University, among others.
The L-G also asked the SMVDU to undertake activities focusing on educational and socio-economic empowerment of the people, especially the youth.
