Snow sculpture for generating jobs: Union Minister

Jammu, February 14
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (L-G) RK Mathur today called on Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and sought introduction of snow sculpture in the Union Territory. The minister assured the L-G that snow sculpture would be introduced in Ladakh in a big way, which would not only create startup and job opportunities for the locals but could also emerge as a huge attraction for winter tourists.
On February 11, Ladakh had hosted the first-ever Ladakh Ice and Snow-Sculpture Workshop 2022. Mathur had remarked, “I see no logic in leaving Ladakh in winters. This is the time to earn here.”
Jitendra hailed the administration for taking a decision to start the commercial plantation of Leh Berry (seabuck thorn) from April-May this year. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the aegis of Union Ministry of Science & Technology is promoting Leh Berry which is an exclusive food product of the cold desert and also a means of wide-ranging entrepreneurship as well as self-livelihood.
The Union Minister also said local entrepreneurs would be provided gainful employment through farming, processing and marketing of 100-odd products from sea buckthorn plant, such as jams, juices, herbal tea and Vitamin C supplements, in an organic manner.
