Snowfall shuts major roads

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 17

Major roads in J&K and Ladakh were shut as higher reaches of the Union Territories received snowfall which also caused a dip in the temperature. Due to the overnight snowfall, the Kishtwar-Anantnag National Highway (NH-244), Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road were shut for vehicular traffic. The only major link of Jammu with Kashmir region was through the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). Many roads in Ladakh were also shut.

Authorities in Kishtwar said that due to the overnight snowfall, traffic movement on the Kishtwar-Anantnag highway via Sinthan Pass (NH-244) would remain suspended till the clearance of snow by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Mughal Road which connects South Kashmir’s Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri district was also shut due to snowfall. The road is closed due to snow accumulation but its clearance has been going on. In Ladakh, the Zoji La pass along with Pansi La and Shinkula pass remained shut due to heavy snowfall. A traffic police official from Kargil informed that vehicles would be allowed on Monday to move from Kargil towards Srinagar only subject to fair weather.

“All light motor vehicles (LMVs) followed by heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Minamarg from 8.30 am to 11 am towards Sonamarg. Thereafter, all LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Sonamarg from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm towards Minamarg. After the cut-off timing, no vehicle shall be allowed towards Zoji La axis from both the sides,” the official said.

Security forces’ convoy authorities have been asked to plan their movement in such a manner that the civil traffic doesn’t get disturbed. The traffic police headquarters in Ladakh has issued an advisory regarding driving on slippery roads in the UT. It has asked the commuters to maintain low speed on snow-covered roads. It has also asked the general public to inquire about the road conditions from traffic control centres in Leh and Kargil before undertaking a journey.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar stated that snow was observed over higher reaches on December 16. “Generally dry weather will be witnessed till December 28 with a possibility of light snow over higher reaches during December 23,” it stated, adding that fall in temperature by 2°C to 4°C was expected from December 18 onwards.

