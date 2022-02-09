Social media handles of Chinar Corps blocked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Facebook and Instagram have blocked the handles of Chinar Corps, the Indian Army’s strategically located formation in the Kashmir Valley, for over a week now. The reason has not been conveyed.

Notably, this was done just ahead of “Kashmir Solidarity Day” observed on February 5 when the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan army ran a propaganda against India across the globe.

“It has been a week since this happened,” confirmed a senior functionary. An official communication has been sent out to both social media companies – owned by Meta, the new name for the holding company Facebook.

The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and also to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir Valley.

A senior official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the matter had been taken up with the authorities concerned in Facebook, but so far there had been no response from their side.

The two social media websites remove a page if it does not follow the rules and regulations laid by the company or if people report about it.

A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. — Message on FB, Instagram pages of Chinar Corps

