 Solar lights illuminate border village in Poonch, thanks to Army : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Solar lights illuminate border village in Poonch, thanks to Army

Solar lights illuminate border village in Poonch, thanks to Army

Solar lights illuminate border village in Poonch, thanks to Army


PTI

Mendhar/Jammu, May 15

Located just 600 meters from the Line of Control (LoC), Dabbi village in Poonch district comes alive after dusk, thanks to the army which has installed solar-powered lights to provide succour to the villagers.

The project was undertaken under operation ‘Sadhbhavana’ (goodwill) and was completed in a short period, an army official said.

Lighting up lives

  • To improve the living conditions in Dabbi village, solar-powered lights installed in areas frequented by locals
  • Project undertaken under operation ‘Sadhbhavana’ (goodwill) and completed in a short period
  • Dabbi village is one of the worst affected villages by the cross-border shelling over the years and lacked street lights
  • The residents now have uninterrupted lighting in majority of the areas, including near the local masjid, a shrine and a school

Dabbi village in Balakote tehsil of Mendhar Sub-division is one of the worst affected villages by the cross-border shelling over the years and lacked street lights. To improve the living conditions in Dabbi village, solar-powered lights were installed in areas frequented by locals to further augment the electrification process of their village, the official said.

He said that the initiative of the Army to illuminate Dabbi village with solar lights to alleviate living conditions has resulted in 19 households and 129 villagers getting access to reliable street lights.

The residents now have uninterrupted lighting in the majority of the area including near the local masjid, a shrine, a school and a track leading to their animal ‘dhoks’ (sheds).

Moreover, the provision of lights has allowed for the establishment of community spaces, fostering social cohesion, the official said. He said the effort by the Army allows families to function efficiently at night.

“This project under military civic action has yielded dividends to the people illuminating hope, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for the village.” The villagers praised the Army for the initiative and said the solar lights had not only illuminated their village but also lit up their lives.

“It was very difficult for the people to move around during night hours, especially when it was raining. We are very thankful to the Army for installing solar lights and illuminating the village to make it easy for the people to attend prayers without any trouble,” Imam Mohd Sarfaraz said.

He said the village also needs proper road connectivity as it becomes very difficult at times to shift a patient to the hospital for treatment.

Village Lamberdar (head) of Dabbi, Kazim Iqbal Khan said their village is one of the last villages in the country. They were not provided with street lights by the Power Development Department. “Army has always been helpful to us and by providing solar lights, the mobility during the night hours has become easy now,” he said.

The Army officer said the Sadhbhavana is a flagship program of the Army to address the aspirations and to improve the quality of life of the people of border villages. “Key areas for placing of solar lights were identified in consultation with locals which included visiting houses in the village, transportation of apparatus of solar lights, batteries to remote locations including the farthest house of the village at 400 meters from the LoC and also spreading awareness of the use of sustainable energy at the village level,” he said.

He said the initiative also places a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability by leveraging the potential of solar energy to address reliable lighting.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Slovakian PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times, says government

2
Diaspora

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

3
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

4
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

5
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

6
India

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

7
Chandigarh

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

8
India

New Zealand investigating top Indian spice brands over contamination

9
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

10
India

Sex video scandal: SIT on high alert amid reports of Prajwal Revanna's return from Germany

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before elections

Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election

PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16

The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants

14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...

PM: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk

SP alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’

Samajwadi Party alleges foul play after its workers get ‘red cards’


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

SanjayTandon asks Congress nominee to pull out of race over poll code violation notice

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Arvind Kejriwal rallies for Congress candidates

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav campaigns for BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat

BJP stages protest near CM’s residence, demands probe in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Setback for Congress as several leaders jump ship to saffron party

Congress slams BJP over ‘deteriorating’ law and order

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity