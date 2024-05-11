Soldier shot dead by his father-in-law over matrimonial dispute in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, May 11
A soldier was gunned down allegedly by his father-in-law over a matrimonial dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday, police said.
Village Defence Guard (VDG) member Doulat Ram allegedly fired his .303 rifle at his son-in-law Amit Singh, an army soldier, at Kembal Danga village, causing chest injuries to him, they said.
Ram, a resident of Panasa village, had come to meet his son-in-law, who was posted outside and had come on leave to his home, police said.
However, he lost control after finding that Singh had thrashed his wife over a long-standing matrimonial dispute and in a fit of rage opened fire, causing critical injuries to the soldier, they said.
A police party rushed to the scene on getting information about the firing incident and shifted both Singh and his wife, who had suffered injuries due to physical assault, to the hospital.
After initial treatment, Singh was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital but succumbed to injuries on way to Jammu, police said.
The accused was arrested and further investigation is on, they said.
