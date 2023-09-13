Soldier, terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 12

A soldier and a terrorist were killed during an encounter in Budhal area of Rajouri district on Tuesday. The gunfight also left two jawans and a special police officer (SPO) injured. The Army also lost its dog, named Kent, that got killed while shielding its handler from the terrorists’ gunfire, officials said.

The joint operation against the heavy armed terrorists, believed to be from Pakistan, was started by the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police. ADGP Mukesh Singh said the encounter started took place in Narla area of the district.

The cordon-and-search operation was launched after security forces opened fire on suspected militants in neighbouring Teryath area in Rajouri on Monday evening. Sources informed that the security forces had recovered medicines, mobile chargers, water bottles among other items which the terrorists had left behind before escaping from the area.

A dog squad was also brought in to detect the location where the militants had been hiding. “Once they reached the area, security forces had to battle heavy firing by at least two terrorists which was retaliated effectively,” said an Army official.

The surviving terrorist was taking the shield of trees and thick foliage besides changing his location frequently. The operation continued till filing of this report.

Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the Army dog was at the forefront of the operation. “Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down own life in the best traditions of the Army. The dog was a female Labrador from 21 Army Dog Unit,” he added.

There have been a series of encounters in Rajouri and Poonch along Line of Control (LoC) and Reasi district during the past few months. It is believed that terrorists from Pakistan are infiltrating from the LoC to disrupt the peace in Jammu division.

Two Army dogs martyred last year

An Army dog (Zoom) suffered two gunshots after identifying terrorists’ location in an encounter in Anantnag in October 2022. Before dying, it had injured a terrorist.

Army’s elite assault dog (Axel) was killed during a gunfight between the Army and a terrorist in Baramulla’s Wanigambala area in July 2022.

