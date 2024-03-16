‘Something fishy’ in not holding Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir along with Lok Sabha polls: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, March 16
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said there is “something fishy” in not holding the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said as the BJP-led Centre is pushing for “one nation, one election”, this was an opportunity for it.
“If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy,” Abdullah told PTI Videos.
He said it was sad that the Assembly polls have been delayed even after all the political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought an early election.
“The NC, the BJP leaders from Jammu and other parties that were called by the Election Commission demanded that there should be both parliamentary and state elections here. We feel very sad. How long are we going to put up with the lieutenant governor? If you want to win the hearts of people, then this was the start,” Abdullah said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4
Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh go to polls on June 1; ...
State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when
Assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim...
Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress
Grand Old Party exudes confidence in Opposition's fair show
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Opposition be able to corner BJP on electoral bonds scheme?
Ambitious welfare schemes/promises expected to be the key th...
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...