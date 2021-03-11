Son of JKNPP leader Bhim Singh briefly detained in Bulgaria

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

Ankit Love, son of J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) president Bhim Singh, was briefly detained in Bulgaria’s Godech town while driving a Ukranian model’s car recently. The Mercedes G400d car was of Anna Durytska.

Anna is ex-partner of assassinated Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, a staunch rival of Vladimir Putin. After Nemtsov’s killing, Anna had got asylum in London. As per reports, Anna is believed to be the sole witness of Nemtsov assassination.

Ankit Love, a long time friend of Anna, had agreed to bring her car and other belongings to London through land route.

In a statement, Bhim Singh said the Bulgarian police removed the Ukrainian number plates from the car and forced Ankit to drive the vehicle to a police station, asking him to give them the keys and also car registration documents. Ankit was asked to leave and informed that the chief of the Bulgarian transport police would send the car number plates to Ukraine after which Anna Durytska would be required to visit Ukraine to get new number plates to proceed further.

Ankit protested and spent seven hours in the police station, arguing with cops that it would risk Anna’s life.

He was forced to spend the night in the car outside the police station waiting for the chief of the Bulgarian transport police to arrive, who had to send the vehicle number plates to Ukraine. Ankit had contested the mayoral election of London in 2016, but couldn’t succeed.