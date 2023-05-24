Sonam Wangchuk to observe fast for 6th Schedule

Jammu, May 23
Innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk is set to go on a 10-day hunger strike from May 26 to press for his demand regarding the grant of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh.
He had observed a five-day fast in January as well. He had planned another fast in April but was deferred in wake of a G20 event during that time.
In a video message, Wangchuk said that in January he had requested the Prime Minister for preservation of environment, culture and heritage of Ladakh by extending sixth Schedule to the Union Territory.
