Sonam Wangchuk to sit on hunger strike again

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 3

Three months after he sat on a five-day hunger strike in support of the demand for various safeguards for Ladakh, including extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union territory, education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has announced another hunger strike for 10 days.

Wangchuk said as the demand for sixth schedule in Ladakh was not fulfilled by the Centre, he will sit on a hunger-strike for 10 days in May end or the beginning of June. He was scheduled to sit on a fast on April 26 but due to a G-20 event in Leh, Wangchuk postponed the protest.

The famed innovator said the Centre had promised to extend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in Ladakh but failed to do so.