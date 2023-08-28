Sonia visits Dal Lake

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on a private visit to Kashmir, on Sunday visited the famous floating gardens at Dal Lake here.
She took a shikara to visit the floating gardens after day break. She later visited Nishat and Shalimar gardens along the lake.
