Soon, battery-powered boats at Dal Lake

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 15

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration prepares to introduce battery-powered boats as an alternative mode of public transport in the iconic Dal Lake and Jehlum, according to a media report. This initiative aims to provide residents and tourists with a sustainable and efficient means of transportation while preserving the natural beauty of these water bodies.

The approval process for boat samples is nearing completion, with two types of boats set to cruise the picturesque water bodies. The 8-seater and 20-seater boats will serve as the primary mode of public transportation, catering to the needs of both the local community and visitors, an official told The Tribune. With plans to cover various areas, he said a total of 32 boats will operate across the lake and river, navigating through the old city with its rich built heritage and the shrines that adorn the riverfront.

According to official plans, the battery-powered boats will utilise the traditional causeways to traverse the five basins of Dal Lake. These include the Nehru Park basin, Nishat Bagh basin, Hazratbal basin, Nigeen basin, and Barari Nambal basin. Additionally, for the first time since the 1960s, the backwaters of Dal Lake will be opened to visitors, with a special focus on the Dalgate-Rainawari-Hazratbal waterway, he said.

Strengthening the connectivity within the region, the government has already made the water canal leading to Shalimar Garden navigable. This enhancement will enable travellers to reach Shalimar via the waterway, adding to the overall experience of exploring the scenic beauty of the area, he said.

The introduction of battery-powered boats as a mode of public transport on Dal Lake aligns with the Rs 980 crore Srinagar Smart City project. This project has already incorporated pedestrian markets and walkways along the Jhelum riverfront, further enhancing the landscape and promoting a sustainable and accessible city.

This innovative transport system not only improves connectivity but also highlights the government’s commitment to the preservation of natural resources and promotion of sustainable tourism, he said.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar