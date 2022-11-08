South Korean envoy visits Srinagar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

South Korea’s Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok visited Jammu and Kashmir for three days from October 31 to November 2, said the Korean embassy in a press release.

He met various stakeholders, including Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner Pandurang Pole and University of Kashmir’s Vice Chancellor Nilofer Khan. He also met office-bearers of the J&K Policy Institute and its staff. Chang held discussions related to bilateral cooperation across various domains as well as the current situation in the Valley.

Chang said the discussions were aimed at developing partnerships across domains of mutual interests like academics, research and culture, media reports stated. The aim is to increase people-to-people contact.